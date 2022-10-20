In case you haven't noticed, Carrie Ann Inaba has been bringing all the glam this season of "Dancing With the Stars."

For the show's "Most Memorable Year" themed episode, she was hard to miss in a mesmerizing layered Marchesa gown that incorporated a gorgeous dose of both elegance and drama.

Styled by Rhonda Spies, her stunning purple ensemble was completed with beautiful Levian, Kallati and Charlie Lapson jewels.

@thecontentcollective Carrie Ann Inaba's glam team shared all the details on her Disney prom night-themed look for Dancing With The Stars.

Inaba's alluring look from Monday night didn't stop at her fabulous dress. She also donned a soft Bardot-inspired updo hairstyle.

"I prepared the hair with the Oribe Maximista Thickening Spray and then blew it out with the Harry Josh Ultra Light Pro Dryer," Inaba's hairstylist Glenn Nutley told "Good Morning America." "I left out quite a large section at the front to create long curtain bangs. Then, I pulled up the rest of the hair into a loose high ponytail, teased it and roughly pinned it into place. I left the flyaways to let it feel softer and more tousled. To finish the style I sprayed a teaser brush with Got2Be Glued Styling Spiking Hair Glue and brushed up the hair in the direction of the ponytail to give it a long-lasting effect and finished off with the same blasting freeze spray over the whole style to keep it in place."

The "DWTS" judge also had the perfect makeup to match with a special look done by Marylin Lee Spiegel.

"Carrie Ann was so memorable in her soft romantic look," Spiegel told "GMA." "I played on the rose and lavender hues in her makeup. I gave her eyes drama with Kiss Lash Couture Masterpiece Lash in Haute Couture. Also, Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lipstick gave her lips a rosy pout. I also played with Veil Cosmetics Lip and Cheek Palette to create a beautiful flush complexion."

Moving to Tuesday night, Inaba brought it with yet another glamourous look for the "DWTS" prom night-themed episode.

She brightened up the ballroom in a ravishing red Steven Khalil gown that was hard to miss. "We accentuated the color with bright white diamonds from XIV Karats, Dena Kemp and Charlie Lapson," Spies told "GMA."

Along with her stunning red dress moment, Inaba rocked a head full of sexy, beachy waves. Nutley prepped the judge's hair with Bumble and bumble Thickening Spray and blasted it dry with as much body as possible.

Then, he used the Mermade PRO Hair 1.25" Black Waver throughout all the hair and tapped the roots with a little Bumble and Bumble Prêt-à-Powder to give the roots some extra texture. To finish, Nutley applied Bumble and Bumble's "Does it All '' Styling Spray.

For makeup, Spiegel shifted to a sexier look with glowing skin and strong red lips.

"Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow foundation gave her flawless skin that radiated," said Spiegel. "I used Danessa Myricks Lightwork Palette to highlight her cheekbones and décolleté. I used Danessa Myricks Colorfix in Blackout for a strong winged eyeliner, and two pairs of Lashes from House of Lashes layered for a fun flutter."

Inaba posted lots of fun snaps from the show on Instagram. "Prom Night in the Ballroom was another night for the books!" she wrote in the caption of one post. "We had a lot of fun and we even took new prom photos. What do you think? Did we get the pose right?"

"Dancing With the Stars" season 31 streams live on Disney+ every week.