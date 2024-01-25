Natalie Portman is still thinking about the moment she met Rihanna.

On Wednesday, the “May December” actress shared a photo that was taken earlier this week when she met Rihanna at the Christian Dior Haute couture Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.

"Still not over this… 🥹 (@badgalriri)," Portman wrote in the caption of the photo of her and Rihanna embracing.

Earlier this week, a video of the meeting between the two stars at the fashion show circulated on social media. In the video, Rihanna fangirls over Portman and called her "one of the hottest b------ in Hollywood forever."

Also in attendance of the Dior Haute couture show were Glenn Close, Anya Taylor-Joy and Elizabeth Debicki.