Lynda Carter is celebrating another trip around the sun.
Carter, 72, who played Wonder Woman in the iconic TV series from the '70s, shared a photo with her daughter, musician Jessica Carter Altman, 32, from their "relaxing weekend" and thanked those who wished her a happy birthday.
"Thank you all for the sweet birthday wishes," she said in the caption.
The actress also took a moment to promote her daughter's upcoming show at DROM NYC on Friday.
Carter shares Jessica Carter Altman with her late husband, lawyer and video game executive Robert A. Altman, who died in 2021. Carter also has a son, James Altman, 35.
Carter portrayed Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the television series about the superhero from 1975 to 1979.
The series was based on the DC Comics comic book superhero of the same name.
In the 2020 film "Wonder Woman 1984" starring Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and Wonder Woman, Carter had a cameo as Asteria.