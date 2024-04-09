So many incredible artists are going on tour this year and "Good Morning America" will highlight some of the hottest acts hitting the road in the "On Tour On GMA" series sponsored by Live Nation!

This morning, Conan Gray appeared on "GMA" to perform his hit single, "Alley Rose.” You can click here to get tickets to Gray's “Found Heaven On Tour," which features special guest Maisie Peters.

More artists will be announced for "On Tour On GMA" soon so be sure to check back here and visit Live Nation to find tour dates for your favorite artists near you!

Check out the schedule below:

Get tickets to “Found Heaven On Tour” HERE!