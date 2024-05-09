Gather 'round the water cooler, because a spinoff of "The Office" is on the way.
Greg Daniels, who adapted "The Office", originally a BBC series, for U.S. audiences in 2005, is teaming up with "Nathan for You" co-creator Michael Koman for the project, described in a press release as "a new mockumentary series set in the same universe" as its beloved predecessor.
"Star Wars" actor Domhnall Gleeson and "The White Lotus" actress Sabrina Impacciatore are the show's leads and will front a to-be-announced ensemble cast.
The series description reads: "The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters."
Editor’s Picks
Production on the series, which is executive produced by Daniels and Koman alongside Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, who created the British version of "The Office," begins in July and will stream on Peacock.
The U.S. version of "The Office" starred Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson and more. It ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2013 and won the Emmy for outstanding comedy series in 2006.