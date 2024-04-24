Steve Carell and John Krasinski had a mini "The Office" reunion in a behind-the-scenes video for their new film, "IF."

The film, written and directed by Krasinski, is about a little girl (Cailey Fleming) who can see imaginary friends who have been forgotten by their real-life kids and sets out on a quest to reconnect them. Carell stars as Blue, a furry purple creature.

"Blue is played by Steve Carell, who happens to be a dear friend. We actually worked together on this little thing a long time ago," Krasinski says at the beginning of the video.

The two are then seen embracing as they remark that it's been "years" since they've seen each other.

"I'm glad we're getting it. This is so intimate," Carell says, pointing to the camera.

As Krasinski jokes that this is the "fifth take" of their reunion, Carell exits the room to try it again -- this time going over the top and causing Krasinski to do a spit take.

Clearly these two still have maintained their comedic chemistry after all these years.

The actors previously reunited virtually in 2020 on Krasinski's YouTube "news" show "Some Good News." They then reunited with more of "The Office" cast later that same year.

John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, Steve Carell as Michael Scott in "the Office." NBC Universal via Getty Images

"The Office," which ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2013, starred Carell as Michael Scott, a well-intentioned but inept boss of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, where Krasinski's Jim Halpert works.

Carell exited the show as a series regular toward the end of the seventh season in 2011.

"IF" hits theaters May 17.