John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds recently teased their upcoming movie, "IF," enlisting the help of Randall Park to talk about the project.

The new video, which was released to tease a sneak peek of the film, features Reynolds and Park playing Krasinski -- a nod to a bit from "The Office," when Park's character took the place of Krasinski's character, Jim Halpert, as a prank.

In the new clip, Park introduces himself as the "Quiet Place" actor, despite Reynolds repeatedly telling him that he isn't Krasinski.

"You're not John Krasinski!" Reynolds fumes. "John Krasinski is much shorter and less Asian than you."

Park replies, "Uh, Ryan, I know it's been a while since we shot, but we spent like four months together, like 10-hour days."

Reynolds starts asking Park questions, such as who he's married to. "Emily Blunt," Park replies, to which Reynolds accuses him of using Wikipedia to read up on the former "Office" star's biography.

Ryan Reynolds in a scene of "IF" movie teaser trailer. Paramount Pictures

Park then reveals that a sneak peek of "IF" will debut this weekend -- on Sunday -- and they show a behind-the-scenes look at the film. The footage even shows Park in a director's chair, continuing the Krasinski replacement gag.

The film, which Krasinski wrote, directed and stars in, features Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Fleming as a duo who set out to help imaginary friends find new children to be paired with after their former pals grow up.

The cast also includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Maya Rudolph, Bobby Moynihan, Sebastian Maniscalco, Richard Jenkins, Fiona Shaw, Louis Gossett Jr., Matt Damon, Jon Stewart, Sam Rockwell, Christopher Meloni and Awkwafina.

Cailey Fleming in a scene of "IF" movie teaser trailer. Paramount Pictures

The film also includes Blunt, as well as Krasinski's co-star from "The Office," Steve Carrell, who voices Blue in the movie.

"It's about that friend who's there for them, unconditionally and always," Reynolds said about the film in the behind-the-scenes video.

"IF" debuts in theaters May 17 from Paramount Pictures.