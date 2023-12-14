A fantastical teaser trailer for John Krasinski's next film, "IF," is finally here.

The film, which Krasinski wrote, directed and stars in, features Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Fleming as a duo who set out to help imaginary friends find new children to be paired with after their former pals grew up.

"What if everything you believed as a kid was real?" reads an onscreen message, later beckoning moviegoers to "enter a world you have to believe to see."

The cast also includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Maya Rudolph, Bobby Moynihan, Sebastian Maniscalco, Richard Jenkins, Fiona Shaw, Louis Gossett Jr., Matt Damon, Jon Stewart, Sam Rockwell, Christopher Meloni and Awkwafina.

Krasinski's wife Emily Blunt, whom he starred alongside in his two "A Quiet Place" films, appears in "IF" as well.

The film also reunites Krasinski with his co-star from "The Office," Steve Carell -- who voices Blue in the teaser trailer -- for the first time since they worked together on the beloved sitcom.

"IF" arrives in theaters May 2024.