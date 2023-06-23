Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are huge fans of " The Great British Bake Off."
The couple recently visited the iconic tent where the competition takes place and also met with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
"A full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin," Ryan Reynolds wrote in an Instagram post recounting the visit.
Hollywood also took to Instagram to share some photos from the day he spent with Reynolds, Lively and Leith.
"Prue and I catching up with @vancityreynolds," Hollywood said in the caption of a photo he shared of him with Leith and Reynolds. "#legend."
The competition show host also shared a photo with Lively.
"Sorry Prue, Blake has taken your seat," he joked in the caption. "Welcome to cake corner Blake 😁#legendinthetent."
"The Great British Bake Off" will be back for its 14th season in September. Hollywood and Leith will return as judges and the show will welcome Alison Hammond, who will join Noel Fielding as a co-host.