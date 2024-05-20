Jason Momoa revealed his new girlfriend on Instagram on Monday, posting pictures with actress Adria Arjona. "Good Morning America" has confirmed the pair are in a relationship.
Momoa shared multiple photos with Arjona as part of a collection of photos highlighting a trip to Japan the pair took together. In one photo, the pair can be seen smiling on a beach.
"Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. we're so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor," wrote Momoa in the caption.
The relationship comes two years after Momoa and ex Lisa Bonet announced their split in January 2022 after 16 years together. The couple married Oct. 7, 2017, and the date of separation was listed as Oct. 7, 2020. Monet filed for divorce in January 2024.
Last year, Momoa starred in the latest Aquaman installment "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," a role he has reprised since 2016.
Puerto Rican actress Arjona has starred in films and shows such as "True Detective" and "Emerald City."
Arjona also re-posted a photo on her Instagram with Momoa with several heart emojis.