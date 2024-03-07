After 12 years strategizing a way to get himself onscreen with Ireland's most iconic stout, Jason Momoa made his official directorial debut ahead of St. Patrick's Day for the newest action-packed Guinness ad alongside a very special co-star.

"I've wanted to direct for Guinness for 12 years now," he said in a statement about the ad, which was shot in New Zealand while on location for his latest movie. "They have, in my opinion, the best commercials in the world. It was fun pitching this idea to them, they loved it; and now, it's turned into a dream job."

Jason Momoa made his Guinness commercial dreams come true, co-directing the brand's new spot ahead of St. Patrick's day and enlisting his mom for a cameo. Courtesy of Guinness

The actor enlisted his own mom Coni Momoa to make her first-ever cameo, appearing in the final payoff scene of the ad.

"It was my first acting experience, so I was a little nervous," she said. "I loved it, I had a lot of fun."

Coni Momoa was actually the first person to hand her son his very first pint of Guinness when he turned 21.

Jason Momoa's new Guinness ad celebrates his wee bit of Irish heritage

The spot follows the Hawaiian-born actor as he races through a city to exclaim news of his Irish heritage (a relatable feeling for anyone who seeks out ways to claim their distant lineage each year on March 17).

It begins with Jason Momoa in a quiet, dimly lit sushi restaurant sipping a Guinness and opening a slip of paper, after which he lets out a wild scream and darts off on a high-octane rush, eventually bursting into a small Irish pub where he yells, "Flanagan, I'm f------ Irish!"

In that moment, he gives his mom, who's seated at the end of the bar, a big kiss and celebrates with his fellow patrons.

Jason Momoa co-directed the ad with his longtime creative partner Brian Mendoza, and their production company ON THE ROAM produced it.

Joyce He, Guinness US brand director, said in a statement that "working with Jason has been so special" because "for years, he's been a huge fan of ours and of course we're huge fans of his."

"But this is more than just another partnership: together with Jason, we are starting a new chapter in our iconic story that will bring Guinness to more people, places and celebrations," He continued, "I can't wait to keep sharing with the world what we already know: any day is a lovely day for a Guinness."

The approximately two and a half minute ad will appear across digital and social media, with TV to follow on March 11.

While the ad debuts in time for St. Patrick's Day, the Guinness "Lovely Day" campaign with Jason Momoa is slated to run all year long with new variations, plus more clips will be posted on social media.