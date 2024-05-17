Jason Aldean honored Toby Keith at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday night by performing the late star’s 1993 hit “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”
Prior to the performance, Blake Shelton first began by making sweet remarks as a tribute to Keith who died on Feb. 5 at the age of 62 after a long battle with stomach cancer.
"Toby was a big star in every way. He sold more than 44 million albums, 33 number-one hits, and 14 ACM awards, including entertainer of the year, but, in the end, the mark that Toby left was much more than just that,” he said.
“Toby was a loving husband. He was a proud father,” Shelton continued. “He was larger than life. He would always shoot you straight right to the very end of his brave ride that ended way too soon."
Aldean later took to the stage, playing an acoustic version of the late star’s classic while the crowd sang along during the emotional performance. Keith’s family also watched the performance in the audience, which brought some to tears.
Following the performance, host Reba McEntire added, “Toby, we’ll never forget you. I kinda feel like you’re here with us tonight.”
“Should’ve Been a Cowboy” is Keith’s debut single and is the first song from his self-titled album, which was released in 1993. The tune later claimed the number-one spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in June 1993.
