Krystal Keith, the daughter of the late country music legend Toby Keith, will return to the University of Oklahoma this weekend for a special and emotional occasion.
She will accept an honorary degree on behalf of her father during the university's commencement ceremony. Krystal Keith is also an alumna of the university.
The event is set to take place on Saturday at the Norman campus. The university will posthumously honor Toby Keith, a celebrated country music superstar and an ardent supporter of the Sooners, who died on Feb. 5 at the age of 62 after a long battle with stomach cancer.
Krystal, a singer-songwriter who resides in Norman, is expected to speak during the ceremony.
Toby Keith was a superfan of the Sooners, and his commitment to the university was significant. He often adjusted his busy schedule to support various team games, showing his enduring spirit and love for the school.
"Throughout his illustrious career, he remained rooted in his Oklahoma upbringing, choosing to live in the state that shaped him and giving back generously to his fellow Oklahoman," University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz, Jr., said in an official statement a day after Keith's death.
Along with Keith, the University of Oklahoma will also honor Barbara Ann Posey Jones, a distinguished educator, economist and civil rights activist from Atlanta; the late Tom Love, founder of Love’s Travel Stops, who died in March; and David Proctor, a Dallas-based Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient celebrated for his contributions to the Apollo 11 and Apollo 13 space missions.