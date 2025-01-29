The next two weeks will be extra busy for power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, ahead of the 2025 Grammys on Feb. 2 and Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.
The pop superstar, who already has 14 Grammy wins, is nominated for six Grammy awards this year, including song of the year for "Fortnight" and album of the year for "The Tortured Poets Department."
Meanwhile, the NFL tight end, a three-time Super Bowl champion, is getting ready with the Kansas City Chiefs to defend their Super Bowl title against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.
As of publication, Kelce hasn't indicated whether he will attend the Grammys with his girlfriend, but all eyes will be on the duo this February.
The couple was most recently photographed celebrating at Arrowhead Stadium after the Chiefs clinched the AFC championship title 39-32 against the Buffalo Bills.
Swift greeted Kelce on the field afterward and the couple shared hugs and kisses as confetti fell around them.
Below, take a look back at Swift and Kelce's relationship timeline.
Summer 2023
Before they went public with their relationship, Kelce revealed that he had attended one of Swift's Eras Tour shows at Arrowhead Stadium in the summer of 2023 and tried but failed to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, before they eventually met.
"I'm the one that did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn't get to meet Taylor," Kelce said in a September 2023 episode of his "New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce" podcast.
September 2023: Swift goes to her 1st Chiefs game
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sparked speculation they were dating in the fall of 2023 when Swift was spotted attending her first Chiefs game alongside Kelce's mom Donna Kelce.
Travis Kelce said on "The Pat McAfee Show" ahead of the game that he had invited the singer-songwriter to see him and the Chiefs play and spoke out about her attendance afterward on his "New Heights" podcast.
"Shout out to Taylor for pulling up," he said. "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, you know, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light."
November 2023: Kelce opens up about Swift
Kelce confirmed in a November 2023 interview with WSJ. Magazine that he and the Grammy winner were dating and gushed about his new partner.
"I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them… I've never dealt with it," Kelce said at the time. "But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it… The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange."
December 2023: Swift dishes on Kelce
After Kelce opened up, Swift also shared more about their relationship after she was named TIME Person of the Year at the end of 2023.
The pop singer said they started dating shortly after Kelce "very adorably put [her] on blast on his podcast," and that they take turns going to each other's games and shows as a way of "showing up for each other."
"We're just proud of each other," Swift said at the time.
January 2024: Kelce and Swift start the year with busy schedules
Like this year, Swift was nominated for multiple Grammys and Kelce was getting ready to go to the Super Bowl in early 2024.
The tight end said on "The Pat McAfee Show" at the time that he could only dream of seeing his girlfriend shine at the awards show.
"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for," he said.
Swift would go on to win two Grammy awards last year for best pop vocal album and album of the year for "Midnights," making history by becoming the artist with the most Grammy wins for album of the year.
February 2024: Kelce and Swift celebrate Chiefs' Super Bowl win
Kelce and the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Feb. 11, 2024, to take home the Super Bowl LVIII trophy. Swift joined Kelce and the Chiefs on the field after they won.
"I cannot believe that. I can't believe you. How did you do that?" Swift, who was mic'd up during the game for "Inside the NFL," said to Kelce at the time.
April 2024: Swift releases 11th album and the couple go to Coachella
When Swift released "The Tortured Poets Department," fans speculated that her "So High School" and "The Alchemy" tracks were about Kelce.
That same month, the couple was also photographed attending Coachella, the annual music and arts festival in Indio, California.
June 2024: Kelce joins Swift on "Eras Tour" stage
Swifties were treated to a surprise Kelce appearance at one of the singer's Eras Tour stops in London last June. Kelce stepped out during the introduction to "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" and was spotted lifting Swift off the stage and simulating a motion to revive the singer.
"It was awesome," Kelce said afterward on his "New Heights" podcast. "And I didn't disappoint Taylor, so that's all that really matters."
December 2024: Kelce and Swift celebrate her 35th birthday and the end of Eras Tour
The couple were photographed at an Eras Tour-themed party in December 2024, the same month Swift turned 35 and her global Eras Tour wrapped.
Along with Kelce, Swift was pictured at the party with close friend Ashley Avignone, Brittany Mahomes -- the wife of Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- and Lyndsay Bell, wife of Chiefs' tight end Blake Bell.