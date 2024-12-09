Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, which concluded in Vancouver, Canada, on Sunday night, was officially a $2 billion venture.
Swift's record-breaking tour grossed $2,077,618,725 in ticket sales and brought in 10,168,008 in attendance, according to Taylor Swift Touring.
By December 2023, it became the highest-grossing music tour ever, having earned more than $1 billion, according to Pollstar.
Resellers echoed the scale of Swift's tour as StubHub confirmed that Swift's globe-trotting trek was the biggest selling tour in StubHub history.
The pop star took to the stage for the last show of the tour, her 3rd consecutive night at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Sunday, Dec. 8.
"I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date, my beloved Eras Tour," Swift said before starting the night's final song, according to ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis, who attended Sunday night's show with her 5-year-old daughter.
After singing "Karma," her final song of the night, Swift hugged her dancers and backup singers, and walked off the stage with her crew one last time.
"We've gotten to perform for over 10 million people on this tour," Swift said earlier in the show. "And tonight we get to play one last show for you, here tonight in beautiful Vancouver ... one last grand adventure together."
Swift first announced the tour in November 2022 on "Good Morning America," describing it at the time as "a journey through all of my musical eras of my career."
The Eras Tour kicked off in March 2023 and has taken Swift across the globe.
It also spawned the massively successful concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour." That documentary earned more than $261 million at the worldwide box office, according to The Numbers, is the highest-grossing concert film of all time, per Guinness World Records, and even snagged a Golden Globe nomination for cinematic and box office achievement.
The special version of the concert film, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" is now streaming on Disney+.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."