It's the end of an era -- Taylor Swift's groundbreaking Eras Tour, to be exact.
After first announcing the tour in November 2022 on "Good Morning America," describing it at the time as "a journey through all of my musical eras of my career," Swift will officially drop the curtain on her nearly two-year trek around the world this weekend.
Continue reading for everything you need to know about the end of Swift's monumental Eras Tour.
When are Swift's last Eras Tour shows?
Swift's last three Eras Tour shows will take place on Dec. 6, Dec. 7 and Dec. 8.
Where are Swift's last Eras Tour shows?
All three of Swift's final Eras Tour shows will take place at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada.
Who is attending Swift's last Eras Tour shows?
While it remains to be seen which of Swift's celebrity friends will attend her last Eras Tour concerts, one person is certain: Gracie Abrams, her opener for all three shows.
Some of Swift's besties, including Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid, have attended previous shows as well as notable guests including Tom Cruise and Prince William with kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Will Travis Kelce attend Swift's last Eras Tour shows?
Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has attended several of her Eras Tour shows throughout their time together.
He will be playing with his NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, in a game against the Los Angeles Charges on Sunday, Dec. 8, while Swift is performing her very last Eras Tour concert.
Due to his game schedule, fans don't expect the athlete to attend the Dec. 6 or Dec. 7 shows as well.
Kelce, who joined Swift onstage during one of her London shows in June, attended one of his girlfriend's final U.S. concert stops of the Eras Tour in November. "I wanted to see Tay one more time before this thing got closed up," he said on the Nov. 6 episode of his "New Heights" podcast of attending a show in Indianapolis, Indiana.
How to watch Swift's last Eras Tour shows?
If you have tickets for one of Swift's final shows of the Eras Tour, lucky you!
For those who don't, you can always check out the pop star's concert film, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" streaming on Disney+.
The concert film was released in October 2023 and earned more than $261 million at the worldwide box office, according to The Numbers, making it the highest-grossing concert film of all time, per Guinness World Records.
"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" went on to earn a nomination for cinematic and box office achievement at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.
How did Swift make history with the Eras Tour?
Swift's Eras Tour cemented itself as the highest-grossing music tour ever by December 2023 by earning more than $1 billion, according to Pollstar.
Final estimates of the tour's earnings have yet to be reported.
When did the Eras Tour start?
Swift kicked off the Eras Tour in March 2023.
What other performers have joined Swift on the Eras Tour?
Swift's Eras Tour has featured many stellar opening acts, some of which include Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone, and Gracie Abrams to name a few.
Some of Swift's special musical guests who have joined her onstage during the Eras Tour include Jack Antonoff, Maren Morris, Ed Sheeran and more.
