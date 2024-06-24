Taylor Swift reflected on her headline-making London shows at Wembley Stadium, sharing she is "still cracking up" and "swooning over" boyfriend Travis Kelce's Eras Tour debut in an Instagram post on Monday.
"Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal. Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME…," wrote Swift. "Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard."
Swift's three-show Eras Tour weekend in London made constant headlines, brought out the biggest stars from across music and entertainment, and included some surprise appearances on stage.
British stars like Hugh Grant, Paul McCartney and Prince William took in Swift's globally famous show alongside a litany of other celebrities at London's famous Wembley stadium as Swift rocked the stage in a wide variety of outfits and set designs, navigating hundreds of thousands of fans through her musical eras.
Here are some of the best pictures from Swift's headline-making weekend in London: