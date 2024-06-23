Travis Kelce is returning the favor for Taylor Swift's Chiefs support.
Kelce joined his girlfriend Swift on stage at her Eras Tour stop in London, England, on Sunday evening, dressed in a full tuxedo and bow tie.
In several fan videos from the concert documenting the surprise appearance, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end joined Swift on stage during the introduction to "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart."
In the footage, he is spotted lifting her off of the ground in a motion to revive the singer.
Other celebs who were also in attendance at the show included Paul McCartney, Peter Gabriel, Jon Bon Jovi, Cate Blanchett, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi.
Kelce was also spotted at earlier shows in London over the weekend, hanging out in the VIP tent alongside his brother Jason Kelce and other celebrity friends of Swift.