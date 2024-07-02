Gracie Abrams is dishing about what Travis Kelce told her before taking the stage at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in London.
During Swift's third night of the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in June, Abrams and Kelce joined Swift on stage at different parts of the show. Kelce surprised fans when he appeared on stage during the introduction to Swift's performance of "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart." Abrams performed her new song, "Us," on stage with Swift during her surprise songs set.
Appearing on "The Morning Mash Up" on SiriusXM Hits 1 on Tuesday, Abrams shared how it all came together.
"Before we both went on, we were in the tent and he was like, he went on right before I did -- like I think two songs or something," Abrams said. "He's like, 'I'll mess up so you look really good.'"
Not only did Kelce get cheers from the audience when he appeared on stage in a full tuxedo, he also participated in Swift's fun act during her "Tortured Poets Department" set.
Being part of Swift's tour has been meaningful for Abrams, who opened for Swift last year during several stops of the Eras Tour in North America and will join her during her last tour dates later this year in Canada.
"I can't imagine that tour not existing," Abrams said. "When she said the other night at one of her shows, 'Oh, this tour will end in December.' I was like, 'Man.' I've never even considered the fact that that will happen. I'm so excited for everyone to get to hopefully rest and all that, but I'm gonna miss it like crazy."
Swift and Abrams have become close friends over the years. Not only did Abrams open for her at the Eras Tour, Swift also co-wrote the song, "Us," which is on Abrams' latest album, "The Secret of Us."
"It was the best time. It was super spontaneous, and so that part just made it, you know, ten times more fun and also less stressful," Abrams said. "I think if I had ever known going into any day of my life that like, 'Oh, we're gonna sit down and write together,' I would probably clam up or something, get freaked, just you know, solely because I have admired her writing the most for my entire life."
"But she was talking about it at Wembley that, she said this thing that I've not ever articulated before but is real that when you get to write with someone, you kind of see the whole thing," she continued. "You see the full picture of who they are, and she is, her enthusiasm and her passion that is associated with every single lyric is really like, has set the bar extra, extra high for me now having been able to experience it firsthand.'