Travis Kelce is opening up about meeting members of the royal family at girlfriend Taylor Swift's recent Eras Tour show in London.
On the June 26 episode of his "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason Kelce, both the former star Philadelphia Eagles center and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end gushed about rubbing shoulders with Prince William and two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, after Swift's concert on June 21.
"I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic," Jason Kelce said, "but the highlight was Princess Charlotte."
"Prince George was great too. [Charlotte] was so f------ adorable," he continued, with Travis Kelce agreeing and calling Charlotte "a superstar."
Jason Kelce admitted he might be biased, saying, "Maybe it's because I have three girls now."
"She had fire to her," Jason Kelce added of the 9-year-old Swiftie.
Earlier in the episode, Travis Kelce called William the "coolest motherf------" and joked that he didn't know how to handle himself when meeting royalty.
"They were an absolute delight to meet. Wasn't sure if I was supposed to, like, bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hand," he admitted. "We wanted to be polite, especially on this side of the pond."
Jason Kelce noted that as it wasn't an official royal event and the family was attending on their own private time, formalities were not necessary.
"But I did still address him as your royal highness," he noted.
Travis Kelce then joked to his brother, "I've never seen you give someone that much respect. You put your beer, like, 10 feet away from you."