Travis Kelce is reflecting on his surprise cameo during girlfriend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in London.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about the moment on his "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, in the season 2 finale that debuted July 3, and revealed the surprise appearance was his idea.
"I initially mentioned it to Tay. I was like, 'How funny would it be if I just, like, rolled out on one of the bikes?'" he recalled.
Kelce said Swift laughed before asking if he would seriously be up for it.
"I was just like, 'What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me? I've seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here,'" he added.
Kelce said Swift -- whom he called a "true showman" -- found the "perfect part of the show" for him to join her on the stage at Wembley Stadium during the June 26 concert, with Kelce dressed in a full tuxedo and bow tie.
"There was no bike in case I ran into somebody else or hit one of the dancers or anything," he joked. "It was, like, the safest option."
Kelce said his dance moves during the show were inspired by Jim Carrey's role in "Dumb and Dumber" and said he enjoyed the opportunity to "just be a ham and have some fun."
"It was awesome," he concluded. "And I didn't disappoint Taylor, so that's all that really matters."
According to several fan videos from the concert documenting the surprise appearance, Kelce joined Swift on stage during the introduction to "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" -- which Jason Kelce said in the latest "New Heights" episode is his new favorite song from the pop star.
In the footage, Travis Kelce is spotted lifting Swift off of the ground in a motion to revive the singer.
Other celebs who were also in attendance at the show included Paul McCartney, Peter Gabriel, Jon Bon Jovi, Cate Blanchett, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi.
Kelce was also spotted at earlier shows in London over the weekend, hanging out in the VIP tent alongside his brother and several of Swift's fellow celebrity friends.