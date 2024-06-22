During the first London show of her Eras Tour on June 21, Swift shared a sweet selfie with Prince William and his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Prince William was there celebrating his 42nd birthday.
"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝," Swift captioned the photo, taken during the concert at London's Wembley Stadium.
The photo also features Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, which is the first time she has shared a photo of the football player to her personal IG.
The official Kensington Palace X account also shared a photo from the event.
The post read: "Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour." The photo showed Swift snapping a selfie, with Prince William, George and Charlotte who were sharing a laugh.
"Look at their faces. The Waleses are Swifties 😍," wrote one commenter.
Notably absent was Prince Louis who was home with mom, Kate Middleton.
This isn't the first time Taylor Swift and Prince William have crossed paths. In 2013, the pop superstar and the prince famously performed a duet of "Livin' on a Prayer" by Bon Jovi at a charity event.
The singer is scheduled to perform two more shows there before heading to Dublin, Ireland, next weekend.