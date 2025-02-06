Travis Kelce reacts to the sweet way his nieces are supporting him for Super Bowl LIX
Travis Kelce said his family's support ahead of Super Bowl LIX "warms my heart."
During a Super Bowl LIX press conference on Wednesday, Travis Kelce opened up about the support he's getting from his brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, and what his three nieces will be wearing during the big game to show their support.
"I love them to death," Travis Kelce said. "This game isn't getting between how much I love them."
This year, the Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles, the team that Jason Kelce formerly played for as a football center. The two teams previously played against each other in 2023 during Super Bowl LVII and the Chiefs won 38-35.
Jason Kelce retired from the NFL last year after 13 seasons.
Last week, on her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie Kelce said that her daughters will be cheering on their uncle at the Super Bowl with "Go Uncle Trav" shirts.
Travis Kelce commented on his nieces' sweet gesture and said, "The fact that the girls are going to be wearing a 'Go Uncle Travy' shirt, it warms my heart and gives me something else to fight for and hopefully I can make them proud and put a few smiles on their faces throughout the game."
Elsewhere in the press conference, Kelce lauded his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, when asked about what he admires most about her work ethic.
"To see the week in week out traveling from one country to the next and you know, how excruciating it is on her body and on her mind. It wasn't just her, it was her entire tour," he said, referring to her Eras Tour. "It was the dancers, the band, the singers and everybody involved and it was an absolute machine."
"It was something I could admire watching and take a lot of notes from," he added.
Swift has supported the football star throughout the season at games. She was also at last year's Super Bowl, cheering him on as the Chiefs won against the San Francisco 49ers.
When it comes to balancing his career and personal life, the football star shared how the support from his loved ones has helped him stay grounded over the years.
"Whenever you're not doing media and what's real is the people around you, your loved ones, your family, your support system, who are you to them and how is that affecting your life?" he said. "I think that's the biggest thing is making sure you always take a step back and see what's real and what's around you."
As Travis Kelce heads into his third Super Bowl with the Chiefs, Kelce also reflected on his love for football, and said that he still has a "full heart of football left in me."
"I really love this game and and I think throughout the year, it can get pretty tough but it's moments like these, the playoffs, these memories that I'll have with these teammates and coaches that I go to war with and wanting to keep that legacy or keep finding new ways to create those memories," he said.