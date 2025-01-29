Retired Philadelphia Eagles star center Jason Kelce is opening up about who he'll be rooting for in Super Bowl LIX between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
"Obviously you're my brother, I'll always root for my brother," Jason Kelce said Wednesday, speaking to his brother and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce on the Wednesday episode of their "New Heights" podcast.
"But, there's a lot of people in the Philadelphia organization, whether its players, coaches, people in the building, that feel like extended family to me, especially my former linemen," he continued.
"I'm rooting for those guys too. I'm rooting for Philadelphia and I'm rooting for Travis Kelce," he added, noting that at the end of the night, he'll be happy for one side and sad for the other, regardless of who wins.
The "Monday Night Countdown" analyst said that he still feels like an Eagle, "and that I'm a part of all these people that root and cheer on our team," adding, "I would be lying if I said I don't want the Eagles to win. I want them to, but I also want Travis Kelce to win."
Although he said that he simply wants to see a good football game on Feb. 9, Jason Kelce noted that he draws the line at apparel.
"I can't wear red," he said. "I can't bring myself to it."
He also discussed splitting time between the Eagles and Chiefs during their respective AFC and NFC Championship games this past Sunday.
"I wasn't able to watch the [Eagles] game, cause I was going to yours," he told his brother. "That was the biggest thing I was struggling with all week. 'Do I go to Travis' game? Do I stay in Philly?'"
Jason Kelce said he wanted to be able to celebrate with fans in Philadelphia, "But, ultimately I wanted to be out there for you," he told Travis Kelce.
Jason Kelce said he was at least able to watch the Eagles players take the field before heading to Kansas City for the Chiefs game.
"You officially pulled off the Donna Kelce!" Travis Kelce responded, referencing their mother, who made it to "two games" in "one day" back in 2022, according to the NFL.
Kansas City will take on Philadelphia at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for their Feb. 9 Super Bowl matchup, with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes looking to capture the Chiefs' third straight Super Bowl victory, their fourth in six years.
