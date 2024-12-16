Jason Kelce is the latest celebrity to have fans flock to a lookalike contest in hopes of showing off strikingly similar physical characteristics to that of the former Philadelphia Eagles star center.
The fan-organized event took place Saturday in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square, where dozens of men were dressed in everything from full Eagles apparel to velour track suits, overalls, sweatpants and flip flops, some of them even shirtless.
Like Kelce, each contestant sported a full, thick brunette beard.
The "Kelce-verse," as some dubbed gathering of doppelgängers, took social media by storm, with even Kelce's wife Kylie weighing in.
"I can't wait to see who wins," she said on her new podcast, "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce." She also implored those participating to take a page from her husband's fashion book, suggesting outfits that included sweaters and tracksuits with an Italian flag.
After lots of beer can smashing, T-shirt ripping, "Fly Eagles Fly" chanting and attempts at the best offensive lineman stances, a selection of three finalists were picked by the crowd.
The winning lookalike was ultimately a man with a stature similar to Kelce, who wore a maroon Phillies hoodie, jeans and a green Eagles hat to the event, while holding a case of Kelce's co-owned Garage Beer.
Although Kelce wasn't present to participate, the former All-Pro NFL center turned ESPN analyst joined in on the fun after the event, changing his profile photo on X to one of the finalists.