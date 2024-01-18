The NFL postseason came to an early close for the Philadelphia Eagles, but the team's star center, Jason Kelce, was quick to say thank you to his supportive hometown fans.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce thanks the fans as he leaves the field after a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, Jan. 15, 2024. Nathan Ray Seebeck/USAToday Sports via Reuters

The 36-year-old rolled up to a McDonald's for breakfast Wednesday morning, less than 20 miles from Lincoln Financial Field, and happily signed a Jason Kelce jersey for an employee at the location.

ABC News Philadelphia station WPVI caught up with Broomall McDonald's employee and lifelong Eagles fan Danielle Bonham, who said she had previously met Kelce on a couple occasions at the Golden Arches.

Bonham's first piece of Kelce memorabilia was a McDonald's bag that he signed for her on a previous visit, which she said is framed in her room.

Jason Kelce signs a jersey for McDonalds employee, Danielle Bonham. Danielle Bonham via Twitter

When Kelce pulled up to the drive-through window this time, Bonham was ready. Equipped with his jersey, a thank you note and gift for him and his wife, Bonham showed the 13-year NFL veteran the new gear, which she said he happily signed.

"I was like, 'My boyfriend finally got me your jersey,' [and] he was like, 'Oh great!'" Bonham told ABC News.

One of Bonham's co-workers snapped a picture of the pair with the autographed gift front and center, which has since gone viral, making the rounds on social media.

"He's humble, so humble, and after all these years, he's the same person he was when he first started -- just a little older," Bonham told the ABC News affiliate. "That's how I look at it. Anyone who's come in contact with this man should be ever so lucky."