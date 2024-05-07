Although the first official day of summer isn't for another 44 days, Starbucks announced its new summer menu on Tuesday to give coffee fans an early taste of the season.
New summer menu at Starbucks
The Seattle-based coffee chain is out with three new beverages: a Summer-Berry Starbucks Refreshers Beverage, a Summer-Berry Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverage and a Summer Skies Drink, all of which feature a sweet and bright blend of raspberry, blueberry and blackberry combined with water, lemonade or coconut milk and poured over a layer of raspberry flavored pearls -- similar to the tapioca beads in Taiwanese bubble tea.
Starbucks beverage developers created these new drinks to add a pop of both flavor and color.
To do so, the brand said in a statement that it "drew inspiration from drinks around the world, especially East Asian beverages with boba or pearls that have been popular for decades -- and the new raspberry flavored pearls were born."
Plus, the customer favorite White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew is making a return for the second consecutive year.
But the fun flavors don't stop with drinks: New to the pastry case are Orange Cream Cake Pops and an individual Pineapple Cloud Cake.
There's even a new Iced Coffee Blend that will join the permanent menu, made with beans from Latin America that boast notes of malted chocolate and brown sugar.
Discounts, deals at Starbucks for Summer App-y Days
When customers use the free Starbucks Rewards loyalty program through the app, they can receive 50% off one handcrafted beverage every Friday from 12-6 p.m. local time from May 15-31.
There are also personalized offers ranging from Triple Star Days, a chance to earn more bonus points on purchases and buy-one-get-one beverage discounts that will be hit the app every Monday from May 13-27.
Any new members to the rewards program who join by the end of May will receive 50% off any handcrafted drink during their first week as a member.
New Stanley Quencher at Starbucks for summer
Starbucks also unveiled a new summer drinkware collection with an exclusive Stanley x Starbucks Quencher, cold cups, keychains and more in tropical colors and shimmery pastels.
New Starbucks Reserve summer menu
The menu at premium Starbucks Reserve locations in Chicago, New York and Seattle will also get a summer refresh, including a Pineapple Rum Float, a Strawberry Lemon Tart and a Zucchini and Burrata Pizza.