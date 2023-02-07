Two Super Bowl-bound brothers got a taste of home in Arizona during opening night festivities ahead of the big game.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce got a sweet surprise from their mom, Donna Kelce, who stopped by during their joint interview with NFL Network.

Donna Kelce stopped by Jason and Travis' interview.



And she brought cookies! 🍪



📺: #SBOpeningNight on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/MkPEUXcSKv — NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2023

Donna Kelce, who recently joined the brothers' podcast with husband Ed Kelce, walked out on stage with two boxes of homemade cookies while sporting a split jersey with Travis' respective red number 87 jersey on the front and Jason's midnight green number 62 on the back.

Kelce was pressed about who she'll be cheering for on Sunday.

"The plan is to scream really loud every time somebody has the ball," she said.