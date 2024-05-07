Chef Esther Choi is one of the Food Network's hosts of their new show called, "24 in 24: Last Chef Standing." The network describes the show as "the most ambitious and grueling culinary competition to date."
Choi recently dropped by "GMA3" to share how to make a special dish in honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
Kimchi Macaroni and Beef
Ingredients:
2 tbsps. vegetable oil
1 large yellow onion, diced into 1/2-inch pieces
Salt and black pepper
1 cup kimchi, chopped
4 garlic cloves, minced
8 strips smoked bacon, finely chopped
1 lb. ground beef
8 oz. can diced tomato
2 tsps. smoked paprika
2 tbsps. fish sauce
2 cups chicken or beef stock
1 lb. elbow pasta
2 cups grated cheddar
3 stalks scallions, chopped
Sour cream, garnish
Directions:
In a large skillet or dutch oven, add oil and onions and season with salt and pepper. Saute until onions are translucent, about five minutes. Add kimchi and garlic and cook until caramelized, about eight to 10 minutes.
Add bacon and ground beef. Cook until brown, breaking up the pieces of beef.
Add can of diced tomato, smoked paprika, fish sauce and chicken stock. Simmer.
In the meantime, in a pot of boiling salted water, add elbow macaroni and cook until al dente.
Once macaroni is cooked, reserve one cup of cooking liquid and drain the pasta.
Add pasta to the sauce with the cooking liquid and grated cheddar. Check for seasoning and add salt and pepper to taste.
Garnish with scallions and side of sour cream.