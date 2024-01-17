NFL star Jason Kelce has known since he was a young child that he wanted to be a father.

In a post-practice interview from 2019, the Philadelphia Eagles center recounted a story his own dad told him before he and his wife Kylie Kelce welcomed their first child.

"I was reminded by my dad of a story when my brother was born. My brother [Travis Kelce] was [born] two years after I was … I was in the waiting room and stuff like that, and one of the nurses came up [and asked me,] 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' and I said, 'Oh, I want to be a dad.' So it's kind of come full circle," Kelce said at the time.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of "Kelce" on September 08, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Today, the pro football player and his wife Kylie McDevitt Kelce are parents to three kids, all under the age of 5.

Meet the rest of the Kelce family below.

Jason and Kylie Kelce are seen with their children in this image posted to their respective Instagram accounts. Jason and Kylie Kelce via Instagram

Kylie Kelce

Jason and Kylie Kelce married in 2018 after meeting through the dating app Tinder, according to an episode of Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast. In the caption of a photo posted to her Instagram account in November 2015, not long after the couple began dating, Kylie Kelce wrote, "Thank goodness you swiped right too."

Kylie Kelce was born in the Philadelphia Main Line suburb of Narberth, Pennsylvania, and studied communications in college. She played field hockey in school, and has expressed a continued love of the sport on her Instagram page.

Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce

Now 4, Wyatt is the oldest of the Kelce kids. Jason Kelce said in episode 52 of his "New Heights" podcast that he thinks he and Wyatt have a lot in common, including their physical features and their personalities.

"She's got my brows. She's got my furrow. Her facial features are very similar," the father of three said.

"She's very emotional. She is happy, mad, sad, all of it," he added.

When Jason Kelce returned to work, he revealed in a post-practice interview that at first, Wyatt could have been named Charlotte.

"My wife and I, we were thinking before we knew the sex, it was gonna be Wyatt for a boy and call her Charlotte for a girl," Jason Kelce said. "And a couple of our friends took that, so we were kind of trying to think of what we were going to name a girl if it was a girl, and then we both settled on -- we kind of liked the way Wyatt sounded regardless, so that's kind of how that went."

Elliotte Kelce

Two-year-old Elliotte, or Ellie, is Jason and Kylie Kelce's second child.

"Ellie looks very much like Kylie's baby pictures," Jason Kelce said on "New Heights."

Both Kylie and Jason Kelce agreed that Ellie has stereotypical "second child" energy and tends to be more "easygoing."

Bennett Llewellyn Kelce

Bennett, also known as Benny, is the third and youngest child of the Kelce brood, at just 10 months old.

Kylie Kelce announced in an Instagram post last February that they had welcomed their "little lady #3" on Feb. 23, 2023, a week after Kelce's Eagles were defeated by brother Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

"Benny and Wyatt look alike, and I would say [they have] strong Kelce genes," Jason Kelce said in a September 2023 podcast episode.