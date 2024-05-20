Kylie Kelce delivered the final undergraduate commencement speech at Cabrini University, her alma mater.
Cabrini University in Radnor, Pennsylvania, announced in June 2023 that it would close on June 30, 2024. The Class of 2024 is the Catholic university's final graduating class in its 67-year history.
Kelce, a 2017 graduate of Cabrini, told the student graduates that despite the physical closing of their school, the Cabrini legacy will continue to live on.
"Know that your home still exists," the 32-year-old said at the ceremony, which was live streamed on Cabrini's YouTube channel on Sunday. "It is around you, living inside of everyone who came along and fell in love with this place because although it is picturesque, it is not the campus that makes it so hard to leave."
In her speech, Kelce reflected on her years at Cabrini, which she transferred to from Montgomery County Community College, and assured graduates that not knowing what they wanted to do next is more common than what others might let on.
"Everyone's first question after graduation is 'What's next?' 'I don't know' can be an honest and sufficient answer," Kelce said. "The truth is that no one has their lives completely figured out and if someone tells you otherwise, they are lying. This is part of the beauty of growing older and wiser."
Kelce also mentioned her family in her speech, underscoring that she herself hasn't figured out everything as a mom of three. Kelce has been married to retired NFL star Jason Kelce, who is joining ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown," since 2018. The couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in April 2024 and share three children -- daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett.
"Every day, we are winging it, just trying not to mess our kids up," Kelce said. "Come to find out, that's what our parents did too. I am not trying to ruin the mirage that is parenting but I really want you to understand that with determination and a little potentially unjustified confidence, you can get through the time of uncertainty."
Kelce earned a bachelor of arts degree in communications from Cabrini and was a four-year starter for the university's women's field hockey team. She also said she was a college newspaper writer, hosted a radio show and was a resident assistant.
Cabrini was founded in 1957 and offered undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and professional programs. Students who didn't graduate from Cabrini this semester can continue their studies in the fall at one of four partner schools, Eastern University, Gwynedd Mercy University, Holy Family University and Ursinus College.