Kylie Kelce is sharing what happened behind the scenes after her husband Jason Kelce went shirtless at last Sunday's AFC divisional playoff and stole the show in the stands as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills.

The mom of three had a front-row seat to the Philadelphia Eagles center's high-energy antics that day as he watched his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, score two touchdowns to help his team defeat the Bills.

"He wanted to get the full Bills experience. I'm sure you know as a Bills fan, they are notorious or famous for their tailgating skills, I will say," Kylie Kelce told "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto in an exclusive interview. "He desperately wanted to go through a table. It was on his checklist for the day, top priority of the day -- go through table."

Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after the Kansas City Chiefs score a touchdown during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, N.Y Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Kylie Kelce said her husband told her what he was going to do beforehand once he realized going "through a table" might not work out.

"He did not get a chance to do that. And so, when he came into the suite -- we arrived separately because he was meeting up with some friends and walking through the parking lot, I think, hoping to find himself a table -- he was unsuccessful. And so when he got into the suite, he said to me, 'I'm going to, I'm going to take my shirt off and I'm gonna jump out,'" Kylie Kelce recalled.

Even though the weather outside at Highmark Stadium was below freezing at the time, it didn't appear to bother or deter Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce said it was another issue that caused her some concern.

"And I was like, 'I don't think that's the best idea.' But I think that it was that continued energy from when he was hyping himself up to break a table," she continued. "So, the first time he jumped out of the suite, I was, you know what, go ahead. That's my husband! And then the second and third time he did it, I was like, I'm gonna need you to get back in because the poor cops that are out front trying to keep the chaos at a minimum, are, you're making their jobs harder. So at first, I was all for it. And then I had to try and reel him back in."