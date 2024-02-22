Kylie Kelce attended her first ever fashion show on Wednesday.

Kelce, who is the wife of NFL star Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, stepped out in Milan for the Alberta Ferretti Fall 2024 ready-to-wear show at Milan Fashion Week.

A guest attends the Alberta Ferretti fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on Feb. 21, 2024 in Milan. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The collection, which "recapitulates themes and motifs that are dear to Alberta," according to the label's description, featured an array of soft slipdresses, enveloping coats and draped gowns, as well as chunky knits, lace-trimmed blouses, and tailored tweed pantsuits.

During the show, Kelce, who wore a silver pantsuit with a white buttoned-up top underneath, sat in the front row next to Jodi Kahn, the vice president of luxury fashion at Neiman Marcus.

Kahn shared a photo of the both of them on her Instagram story and wrote, "bravo @albertaferretti team for seating me next to @kykelce -- i'm honored! What a great surprise on day 1 of #mfw."

A guest attends the Alberta Ferretti fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on Feb. 21, 2024 in Milan. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images

Kelce re-shared the post on her own Instagram story and added, "The best seat neighbor for my first ever fashion show!"

"And thank you for putting up with my coughing attack 😂," Kelce added.