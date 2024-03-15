Kylie Kelce shared heartbreaking news on Thursday, announcing that her family's beloved dog Winnie had died.

"I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace," Kylie Kelce, who is married to former NFL star Jason Kelce, wrote in part in an Instagram tribute post featuring eight photos of Winnie. "I love you, Winn. You will always be my first born child."

Kylie Kelce attends 2023 Night of Too Many Stars benefiting NEXT for AUTISM at Beacon Theatre on Dec. 11, 2023 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Winnie was one of two family canines. Winnie was a gray and white Irish wolfhound, the type of dog breed Kylie Kelce said she's always loved since she was a young child.

Kylie Kelce announced her dog Winnie had died in an Instagram post Thursday. Kylie Kelce

"I had fallen in love with the breed when I was a young [girl] and never let my fascination with them fade," she wrote in her Instagram post. "It all lead me to Winnie and holy s--- did she live up to the hype. She was everything I had hoped for in a wolfie and more."

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce's brother and Kylie Kelce's brother-in-law, commented on his sister-in-law's tribute post this week.

"🥺🥺 You [g]ave Winn an amazing life Ky!!" Travis Kelce, 34, wrote.

In 2018, Kylie and Jason Kelce, who are also parents of three, welcomed a second pup named Baloo.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of "Kelce" on Sept. 8, 2023 in Philadelphia. Lisa Lake/Getty Images, FILE

"We are sticking to the theme of animated bears. Winnie needed a sibling... so meet Baloo," Kylie Kelce wrote in a post introducing the dog that summer.

The mom of three regularly shared snapshots of both family pets on social media, including one amusing photo post of Winnie and Baloo in October 2018, in which she wrote, "One of these dogs is a mischievous terror.... and the other is Winnie."

She called the two furry pals "majestic messes" in another 2020 post marking National Dog Day.