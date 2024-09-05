Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were photographed holding hands after the Kansas City Chiefs won their NFL season-opener game Thursday night.
The "Cruel Summer" singer, 34, attended Kansas City's game against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, in a denim set with red over-the-knee boots.
She was also photographed cheering on Kelce, also 34, in a suite.
Kansas City beat Baltimore 27-20 Thursday night.
Thursday's game marks almost one year since Swift was first photographed at a Kansas City game to support Kelce.
In 2023, the "Fortnight" singer was famously photographed in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium as Kansas City took on the Chicago Bears.
When Swift was named Time's Person of the Year in 2023, she opened up to the magazine about her relationship with Kelce for the first time, saying that she and Kelce were already a couple by the time she attended that September game.
"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to know each other," she said. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."
She added how she and Kelce are "just so proud of each other."
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," Swift said. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone."
Since that first game, Swift has continued to support Kelce, including attending the Super Bowl in February 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas where Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in an overtime victory.
After that win, Swift joined Kelce on the field to celebrate.
Kelce has also supported Swift over the past year during her Eras Tour.
In June, he made a surprise cameo on stage during her Eras Tour stop in London.