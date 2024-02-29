Taylor Swift was privately attending Chiefs games to support her beau Travis Kelce before cameras caught Swift in a suite with Kelce's mother in September, according to Dave Merritt, a coach for the 2024 Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach made the comments on an episode of The Sports Shop with Reese and K-Mac which aired last week.

"When she started to come around, it was privately," Merritt said. "She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put, you know, the big spotlight on her."

Merritt said Swift was an addition to the larger Chiefs movement.

"Upon meeting her, I felt like she actually added to what we were trying to do," he said.

Taylor Swift cheers from a suite as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jason Hanna/Getty Images

The coach, who has been with the Chiefs for five seasons, said Swift was part of the family.

"You're part of our family because you're now with Travis," he said. "You're our little sister… you're part of the family."

Merritt said Swift positively influenced the team during their championship run because the team was excited to see Kelce happy.

"Travis came in there a different man," he said.

Swift was first seen attending Chiefs games in late September when cameras found the 14-time Grammy winner in a suite with Donna Kelce, Travis's mother. The superstar went on to attend several games throughout the season, including the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, where she was seen partying with the team after their overtime win.