Taylor Swift celebrates Kansas City Chiefs' AFC win, Super Bowl LIX bound to cheer on Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift is on a roll cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs this season, watching on as the team topped the Buffalo Bills Sunday night to win the AFC Championship and secure their third consecutive big game appearance, this time in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX.
The 14-time Grammy Award winner headlined as the supportive girlfriend in a VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium for beau Kelce, who had two catches for 19 yards in the 32-39 Chiefs victory, and is now preparing to now make his fifth Super Bowl appearance.
The four-time Super Bowl champions will look to become the first NFL team in history to "three-peat" -- winning three consecutive Super Bowls -- against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9. The newly minted AFC champs previously defeated the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, which famously featured a family face off between Kelce and his since-retired older brother Jason Kelce.
Along with his mom Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce celebrated the Chiefs' AFC Championship win on Sunday with his 35-year-old superstar girlfriend, sharing a kiss surrounded by confetti.
Swift carved out time to attend 10 Chiefs games this season amid her whirlwind Eras Tour, which Kelce also attended on occasion.
The pop star cheered on the team for eight of their nine regular season home games, plus Sunday's AFC Championship and the previous divisional round game against the Houston Texan. Kansas City won every game she attended.
Swift first made her NFL debut to support Kelce on Sept. 24, 2023, when the Chiefs played the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium.