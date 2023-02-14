Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke with "Good Morning America" from the happiest place on Earth and described the final nail-biting minutes before a game-winning field goal that clinched Sunday night’s Super Bowl victory against the Philadelphia Eagles.

ABC Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes spoke to "Good Morning America" from Disneyland.

"Oh man, dude, that's like the most nervous feeling of all time. I mean, we have a great kicker. But in those moments, you just never know," Mahomes told "Good Morning America" from Disneyland, a post-Super Bowl winner’s tradition, where he is celebrating with his family.

Watch the interview with Patrick Mahomes on Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET on "Good Morning America."

Mahomes led the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl win in four years, beating the Eagles 38-35 in a comeback victory Sunday night in Glendale, Arizona.

"You're just holding on for those eight seconds until the game's over and then after that, it's just celebration," Mahomes, who also won his second Super Bowl MVP on Sunday, said. "And you just run, hug your teammates, hug your family members because all your hard work paid off."

Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Brittney Mahomes pose with their children, Sterling, 1, and Bronze, 11 weeks old, in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park on February 13, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif.

The 27-year-old father of two was immediately joined on the field by his wife Brittany Mahomes and their soon-to-be 2-year-old daughter Sterling Skye.

The couple’s son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, who was born last November, did not join the family for the on-field party, but is in attendance for the Disneyland celebrations.

Mahomes is the 13th quarterback in NFL history to win more than one Super Bowl. His first Super Bowl win came in 2020 after beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.