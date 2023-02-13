Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti had an “unbelievable” Sunday and it wasn’t just because the Chiefs emerged victorious over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Nick's wife, Christina Allegretti, gave birth to the couple’s twins early Sunday morning, according to a locker room interview clip shared by a Chiefs Digest writer. A Chiefs team official also confirmed to The Associated Press that Christina Allegretti delivered in Chicago, where the family lives, and that the offensive lineman watched the birth via FaceTime from the lobby of the hotel where the Chiefs were staying in the Phoenix area.

Allegretti told Chiefs Digest that Feb. 12 would be a memorable one for him. “It’s the best day of my life no matter what – 3:30, 4 a.m. – I became a dad, father of two daughters. Unbelievable. And now, I’ve got a ring for both of them. Incredible, cannot believe it,” the 26-year-old said.

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images, FILE Kansas City Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti (73) gets a kiss from his wife after an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs, Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Allegretti joined the Chiefs in 2019 and won his first Super Bowl ring when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 during Super Bowl LIV in 2020. The Chiefs’ 38-35 win against the Eagles gives Allegretti his second Super Bowl ring, hence the two coveted rings for each of his newborn twin girls.

Allegretti wasn’t the only Chiefs player on baby watch over the weekend. Teammate Mecole Hardman Jr. also tweeted on Sunday that his girlfriend, Chariah Gordon, had gone into labor. “OMG HER WATER BROKE,” the wide receiver wrote, adding three eye emojis.

Michael Owens/Getty Images Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs during the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo.

OMG HER WATER BROKE 👀👀👀 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 12, 2023

On Monday morning, the 24-year-old tweeted again, writing, “He’s HERE !!!!!!”

He’s HERE !!!!!! 😈😈😈 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 13, 2023