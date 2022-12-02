Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes' daughter Sterling is embracing her new role as big sister.

In her Instagram story on Thursday, Brittany Mahomes shared a photo of the 1-year-old holding her baby brother, whose face was not revealed.

"Truly been the best big sissy," the fitness entrepreneur wrote.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes shared a photo of her children to her Instagram account.

The couple announced the birth of their second child in a joint Instagram post on Monday

In the photo, the baby wore a brown and white onesie atop a blanket with the name "mahomes" printed all over it.

A diamond-encrusted chain that read "Bronze" was also spread across the blanket.

In the caption, the couple shared that their newborn's name is Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

During a weekly press conference on Wednesday, the Super Bowl winning quarterback shared the meaning behind his son's nickname.