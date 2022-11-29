Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have welcomed their second child.
In a joint Instagram post shared Monday evening, the pair announced they've welcomed a baby boy, sharing a snapshot of their newborn from the chest down.
The baby was wearing a brown and white onesie atop a blanket with "mahomes" all over it. There was also a diamond-encrusted chain that read "Bronze" spread across the blanket.
"Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III," they captioned the post. "11/28/22 7lbs 8 oz."
The Super Bowl winning quarterback and Brittany, who began dating in high school, wed in March.
They welcomed their first child, a daughter, Sterling, in February 2021.