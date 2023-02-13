After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their second Super Bowl win in four years, Patrick Mahomes enjoyed a candid celebratory moment with his wife and daughter on the confetti-covered field.

The Super Bowl MVP quarterback and his wife Brittany Mahomes both kissed the cheek of their soon-to-be 2-year-old daughter Sterling Skye in the first of five photos from the festivities Brittany Mahomes posted on Instagram.

brittanylynne/Instagram Brittany Mahomes posted this photo on Instagram on Feb. 12, 2023.

Alongside a carousel of photos of Patrick Mahomes holding and hugging his daughter, his wife wrote, "Super Bowl CHAMPS" and a red heart emoji.

Godofredo A. Vasquez/AP Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, left, celebrate with their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

Seth Wenig/AP Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, left, celebrate with their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

Their family was only missing its newest addition, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, who was born last November.

Mahomes added to his already storied legacy Sunday night, becoming the 13th quarterback in NFL history to win more than one Super Bowl; his first came in 2020 with a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

The 27-year-old played through an aggravated right high ankle sprain and still managed to go 21 of 27 for 182 yards and three touchdowns.

"I had to learn to be a better leader," Mahomes said Sunday night after the win. "I had to learn how to stay on guys, how not to let the little stuff slide. I had to teach guys the culture we have here, that I learned from Alex Smith and Derrick Johnson."

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid hailed Mahomes as the reason the team and players rallied in the second half to pull out a comeback win.