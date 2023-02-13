Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attended the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, turning the biggest sporting event of the year into an adorable daddy-daughter date night.

The pair were spotted around State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, as the Kansas City Chiefs triumphed 38-35 over the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl 57 and Rihanna performed during the Apple Music Halftime Show.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter attend Super Bowl LVII, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

Jay-Z, 53, and Blue Ivy, 11, were photographed alongside other notable attendees, including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, chef Gordon Ramsay and rapper Lil Uzi Vert.

The two previously made headlines when they enjoyed an outing at Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals in June last year.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter attend Super Bowl LVII, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

Their latest father-daughter outing came a week after wife and mom Beyoncé made history as the artist with the most Grammy wins at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The singer has now amassed 32 wins total.