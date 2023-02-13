A$AP Rocky is clearly Rihanna's biggest fan.

The rapper attended the 2023 Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to support Rihanna during the Apple Music Halftime Show.

While the singer wowed the audience with hits like "B---- Better Have My Money" and "Diamonds," A$AP Rocky was spotted on the field grooving along to the music and cheering her on in a video shared by the NFL.

Christopher Polk/nbc/NBC via Getty Images, FILE Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Rihanna also performed hits such as "Where Have You Been," "Only Girl (In the World)," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Work," "Wild Thoughts," "Run This Town," and "Umbrella," to name a few.

While the performance was enough to get the crowd on its feet, fans had another reason to celebrate: Rihanna debuted her second pregnancy during her show-stopping set.

A rep for the "Lift Me Up" singer confirmed to "Good Morning America" after the Super Bowl that Rihanna is pregnant with her second child.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, both 34, previously welcomed a son in May 2022.