“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “The Little Mermaid” all dropped highly-anticipated movie trailers during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel Screen grab of "Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3" movie trailer.

It's the last adventure for the Guardians of the Galaxy, according to a brand-new trailer that debuted at the Super Bowl.

The beloved band of misfits stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Sean Gunn as Rocket Raccoon, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer and Vin Diesel as Baby Groot.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is set to open in U.S. theaters on May 5, 2023.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel Screen grab of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" trailer.

Marvel Studios released the latest look at its newest offering “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

Paul Rudd is back as Scott Lang-turned-Ant-Man alongside Evangeline Lilly who plays Hope Van Dyne-turned-the Wasp.

"Ant-Man" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp," released in 2015 and 2018, respectively, are both currently available to stream on Disney+. "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" arrives in theaters February 17, 2023.

Fast X

Universal Vin Diesel in a scene from "Fast X."

The tenth installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, the first part of a two-part finale, “Fast X,” had fans revved up with a new trailer that dropped during the Super Bowl.

“Fast X” will hit theaters on May 19, 2023.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” dropped a new trailer at the Super Bowl that introduces Pete Davidson as “Mirage,” a new Autobot in the new Transformers-universe.

The action-packed movie arrives in theaters June 9, 2023.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Paramount "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves"

The legendary roleplaying game is taking its place on the big screen in “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.”

Paramount released its 30-second Super Bowl commercial ahead of Sunday’s big game, featuring glimpses of the film’s stars including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant.

The movie hits theaters March 31, 2023.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” made its trailer debut on Sunday during the Super Bowl.

Fifteen years after the last released Indiana Jones movie, Harrison Ford is back to star in the series' fifth installment of the beloved saga.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” arrives in theaters on June 30, 2023.

Cocaine Bear

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, “Cocaine Bear” is based on a real bear, who terrorized a Georgia town after accidentally ingesting massive amounts of cocaine.

The oddball adventure is set to be released February 24, 2023.

The Flash

The first full trailer for “The Flash” aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The new Warner Bros. film is a part of the D.C. Universe and the new trailer gave a sneak peak of some other favorite superheroes included in the film.

The movie will hit theaters on June 16, 2023.

65

Adam Driver takes on the Cretaceous Period, filled with dinosaurs and other prehistoric beasts, in the new movie, “65.”

The film stars Driver as an astronaut who crash lands on Earth 65 million years ago.

“65” is set to debut March 10, 2023.

Air

The trailer for the new biopic on the legendary basketball player Michael Jordan and his iconic partnership with Nike aired a first look during the Super Bowl.

The film stars Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro, the man who signed Jordan to his first Nike shoe deal, and Ben Afflek as Nike founder Phil Knight.