Early look at Super Bowl ads: Hellmann's at Katz's Deli, Catherine O'Hara plays pickleball and a small Budweiser star
While football scenarios are still playing out on the gridiron to see which two teams will head to The Big Easy for Super Bowl LIX, brands are already betting big on enticing consumers with early glimpses of this year's ad lineup, releasing teasers full of celebrities, nostalgia and comedy.
Brands roll out early Super Bowl ads
Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 9, companies have dropped first-looks at the biggest day in advertising.
Check out a mix of the new spots below.
Budweiser Super Bowl commercial stars a new Clydesdale foal
The iconic beer company unveiled two early Super Bowl teaser trailers that confirm the Clydesdale hitch is back in the game this year with its smallest Super Bowl star in over a decade -- a Clydesdale foal.
The clip comes on the heels of Anheuser-Busch's Super Bowl ad spots announcement last week, showing a glimpse of what fans can expect in Budweiser's spot.
The teaser opens with the Clydesdale hitch geared up and ready to leave the brewery to make a Budweiser delivery. Then, the camera pans to something smaller, a pair of ears that belong to the foal, which flick toward the screen before the end card, which reads, "Coming Super Bowl LIX."
Stay tuned for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look and more of the ad on "Good Morning America" on Jan. 27.
Hellmann's Super Bowl ad hints at '80s rom-com deli scene
With the popular mayonnaise brand's return to the Big Game comes a 20-second teaser that dropped Thursday for this year's ad.
Set inside the iconic Katz's Deli in New York City -- the same location where Meg Ryan's character famously prompted a fellow patron to utter, "I'll have what she's having" -- the teaser reveals a waitress reading out a highly particular sandwich order.
In the new clip shared with "GMA" (and now on YouTube), the order is read back to unidentified customers: "So, it's one turkey on rye, but only if it's fresh," the waitress begins. "If it's not fresh, then on white bread, but then it's toasted."
"Two whole lettuce leaves, paper thin tomatoes, one sour pickle sliced lengthwise, so every bite has a bit of pickle, and some Hellmann's mayonnaise," she adds, with the game-changing twist to put the condiment on the side.
Following the exchange, some bars of "It Had to Be You" play over the phrase "Feb. 9, 2025," the date for the big game.
Willem Dafoe, Catherine O' Hara toast on the pickleball court with Michelob ULTRA
Catherine O'Hara stars alongside Willem Dafoe in the new minute-long spot "The ULTRA Hustle" for Michelob ULTRA.
The pair will smash into Super Bowl LIX in a fast-paced, action-packed ad, in which the dynamic duo take to the pickleball courts.
The ad will also include appearances from Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser, professional pickleballers, WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu and NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss.
The brand's aim with this year's commercial is to invite fans to "Play You For An ULTRA" and enlist a little friendly competition with a Michelob ULTRA on the line.
Instacart enlists iconic food spokescharacters for first-ever Super Bowl ad
The Old Spice Guy, a Heinz wiener dog and the Pillsbury Doughboy walk into a trailer....
The retail delivery company unveiled the teaser for its first-ever Super Bowl commercial, which will air on TV during the NFC championship game on Jan. 26.
Pringles stacks cast with famed mustached men for Big Game ad
The celeb-stacked and 'stached Pringles Super Bowl commercial has three official teasers with Adam Brody, Nick Offerman, and James Harden.
While the company said it "can’t let too many crisps out of the can just yet," the Pringles spot will "showcase a playful, new story unlike anything you’ve seen from the brand in the Big Game before."
The first glimpses tease humor of how each mystery will unfold in the full ad; what mysterious activity is coming from Brody's Pringles can, what strange objects Offerman spotted in the sky -- it’s definitely not a bird or a plane -- and all three join Pringles in "passing the phone" to some of the most legendary msustaches and Pringles fans in the game.
Stella Artois sends David Beckham in search of 'other David'
The premier European-style lager, is back with its first national big game spot in six years and teased its Super Bowl LIX commercial starring global ambassador, David Beckham.
In "The Big News," a shocking conversation plays out over freshly poured Stella Artois as Beckham finds out from his fictional parents that he has a long-lost brother in America.
Bud Light taps Post Malone, Shane Gillis to star in new backyard party Super Bowl spot
The official beer sponsor of the NFL brought back iconic Bud Light partners, Post Malone and Shane Gillis, for the brand's Super Bowl LIX spot.
The first teaser for the ad shows the Grammy-nominated artist and stand-up comedian caught on a doorbell camera as the duo attempts to hit up the neighborhood party.
This spot marks Post Malone’s fourth Super Bowl campaign with Bud Light, and Gillis’s debut appearance with the beer brand. Malone will also be part of Bud Light’s Super Bowl LIX takeover as the headliner of the "Bud Light Backyard Presents Post Malone" concert to kick off Super Bowl weekend in New Orleans on February 7.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.