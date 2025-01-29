Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan’s reunion has been revealed and it’s… a Super Bowl commercial!
In the new ad released Wednesday for Hellmann's mayonnaise, the "When Harry Met Sally" co-stars are right back where it all started, sitting in New York City’s famous Katz's Delicatessen, where one of the most iconic scenes from the 1989 film took place.
When Sally Met Hellmann's Super Bowl commercial
"I can’t believe they let us back in this place," Crystal says to Ryan in the commercial. When Ryan asks “Why?” Crystal says "Hello…," nodding to the famous, hilarious deli scene from the classic.
"Nobody remembers that," responds Ryan, shrugging off the reference.
As Ryan and Crystal dig into their sandwiches, Ryan expresses displeasure but after she adds mayonnaise to her sandwich, she immediately begins to really enjoy the sandwich, channeling her famous excited reaction from the original film, 35 years later.
"Here we go," responds Crystal in annoyance.
As Ryan continues, banging her hands on the table and rolling her head back, Crystal chimes in, "this one’s real."
"Lunch and a show," he says, addressing onlookers.
A surprise twist at the end reveals Sydney Sweeney sitting nearby who delivers the now-iconic punchline, "I’ll have what she’s having" -- which was originally delivered by "When Harry Met Sally" director Rob Reiner's mother Estelle Reiner.
The 30 second spot will air in the second quarter of the Super Bowl on Feb. 9, while a longer 60 second version will debut on social media.
The stars previously teased the reunion in an Instagram post last week.
"The opportunity to return to Katz's Deli with Meg was a no brainer," Crystal said in a statement introducing the advertisement.
"Thanks to Hellmann's, who came up with the concept and wrote a really funny spot, we're bringing some laughs and nostalgia and helping When Harry Met Sally celebrate its 35th Anniversary during the Big Game this year," Crystal continued.
Ryan added in a statement, "Reuniting with Billy and stepping back into Sally’s shoes was a joy."
Hellmann's tapped renowned director Jake Szymanski, an alum of comedic powerhouses like "Saturday Night Live" and Funny or Die, to oversee the new spot.
In a preview event at Katz's on Tuesday night, Szymanski said the brand "had all the right pieces in place" with Ryan, Crystal and Katz's all signed on to create the commercial, revealing that this "was the first time either of them had been back at Katz's since they shot the scene."
"Obviously I'm a huge fan of the movie -- the biggest thing for me when you have celebrities like this and doing something iconic, is you want to try to make something that feels like only they could have done it," he said. "When you have good performers let them perform in a way that feels special -- obviously you have to do it with Billy and Meg."
Szymanski noted that "it's also a commercial that I feel like integrated Hellmann's really well, it's not forcing itself somewhere it shouldn't."
Hellmann’s and Katz’s also teamed up to create the "What She’s Having" Sandwich Package -- a new bundle available online for nationwide delivery that includes all the ingredients and recipe to make Meg Ryan’s sandwich order, complete with Hellmann’s mayonnaise, plus Crystal's pastrami sandwich. Each kit costs $120, with free shipping, and can feed four to six people. Limited quantities available.
Before the big game, check out a first look at Super Bowl ads featuring big stars here.