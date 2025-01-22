"When Harry Met Sally..." co-stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal are teasing a big announcement.
The stars of the beloved 1989 film hinted at a future collaboration in a joint Instagram post Wednesday.
"It's finally happening, we're reuniting for something iconic," Ryan wrote in the caption of the post. "Can't wait to show you all soon 💙."
The photo shows Crystal wearing the iconic white sweater his character wore in the Rob Reiner-directed film. The co-stars are seen sitting on a couch with floral wallpaper in the background -- a setup similar to the one in the movie where elderly couples are interviewed about their love on camera.
Fans flocked to the comments section of the post to speculate that the pair may be hinting at an upcoming Super Bowl advertisement, given the timing of the post just weeks before the big game.
Ryan and Crystal co-starred in the widely adored comedy about two friends who slowly turn into lovers over the years, after initially meeting on a road trip to New York City.
The movie brought in over $93 million at the worldwide box office and still holds a strong grasp in pop culture.
The pair have reunited several times in the past, including in 2023, when Ryan honored Crystal at the Kennedy Center Honors.