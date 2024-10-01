Billy Crystal stars in a chilling new trailer for psychological thriller series 'Before': Watch here
Actor Billy Crystal plays against type as a troubled psychologist in the creepy new trailer for upcoming thriller series "Before."
The 10-episode Apple TV+ miniseries, whose trailer arrived Tuesday, centers on a grieving widower and former child therapist named Eli, who finds his wife, Lynn (Judith Light), dead and then finds a disturbed young boy named Noah (Jacobi Jupe), who shows up at Eli's doorstep. The series premieres with the first two episodes releasing on Oct. 25 with new episodes coming out every Friday until Dec. 20.
In the new look, the boy has scratched weird symbols into Eli's door, bloodying his fingers in the process. As Eli questions Noah, he realizes Noah is plagued by troubling visions that seem to link to Eli's past.
"He was my first foster," Rosie Perez explains, playing a character named as Denise. "The last parents found him unnerving."
"Suffering from hallucinations, repeated expulsions from school," Eli says of the boy. "I'm starting to feel like there's a reason he found me."
Eli concludes, "If we're connected, maybe I can save him."
In treating the boy, it becomes apparent Eli's fixated on the image of a creepy-looking cabin that Noah repeatedly sketches. Eli asks him what makes him mad, and Noah says, "People who do bad things." Then he says to Eli, "You know what you did."
With a montage of disturbing images, it ends with Lynn saying to her husband, "What have you done?"
"You've never seen Billy Crystal in a role like this," reads the description of the show, noting Crystal's departure from comedy for the role.