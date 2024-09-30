The trailer for "Elton John: Never Too Late" is here.
The upcoming documentary follows the singer as he looks back on his life and the early days of his decades-long career and his final North America concert during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at the legendary Dodger Stadium.
In the trailer, John's meteoric rise to fame in the early '70s is highlighted, when the singer released 13 albums between 1970 and 1975. Incredible unseen concert footage and photos of John from that time accompanies his recollection of those early memories, which also includes his iconic sold-out performances at Dodger Stadium in 1975.
But at the peak of his fame, John also remembered it being a dark time for him.
"At that time, there was an emptiness in me," he said in the trailer. "My soul had gone dark, I had gone dark and I wasn't a joy to be around."
"I didn't have anything apart from my success and my drugs," he added. "I took a bunch of tablets, I thought I was gonna drown. I felt there must be something more to my life than this."
In the trailer, also touches on how the film will explore how John overcame those low points in his career, as well as the adversity, abuse and addiction.
"I was desperately wanting happiness and going the completely wrong way about it," John said in the trailer. "It made me realize family was more important than anything."
"Elton John: Never Too Late" will debut with a limited theatrical run on Nov. 15 in the U.S. and U.K. before premiering on Disney+ on Dec. 13.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."